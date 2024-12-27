Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today. The actor enjoyed a fun-filled midnight celebration with his niece, Ayat Sharma, who shares his birthday and turned five this year, having been born on December 27, 2019. Every year, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her actor husband Aayush Sharma host a joint birthday bash for Salman and Ayat, attended by the entire Khan family.

Last evening, Salman arrived at Arpita's house for the party, joined by his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Sohail's wife Seema Khan, Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Close family friend Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, was also present at the intimate gathering.

In photos shared by Arpita, Salman arrived in a swanky blue Range Rover, flanked by his security team. Dressed in a black t-shirt and a stylish brown jacket, Salman looked dapper as he celebrated the occasion.

Videos from the event captured touching moments, including Salman feeding cake to Ayat as the duo cut their birthday cake together. Aayush Sharma also fed cake to both Salman and Ayat, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur attend Salman Khan's birthday bash

in the videos, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani waved to the paparazzi as she entered the venue, while his rumoured partner Iulia Vantur was spotted recording videos of the celebration.

Shera, Salman's trusted bodyguard, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram late Thursday night, featuring a picture of himself with Salman. In the photo, Shera had his arm around Salman's shoulder as he wrote, "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai (It's my boss' birthday) ❤️ love MAALIK ," adding hashtags like #HappyBirthday, #Blessed, and #Shera.

Sikander teaser

The much-anticipated teaser for Salman's upcoming film Sikandar was initially set to be unveiled on his birthday. However, in light of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the teaser's release has been postponed to December 28 at 11:07 AM. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house behind the film, shared the announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing condolences and gratitude for understanding during this period of national mourning.