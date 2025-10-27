The internet was already busy being divided and debating about Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's stance on emotional infidelity being a bigger deal breaker than emotional infidelity on their show, Too Much, streaming on Amazon Prime. Amidst all of this, an old video of Alia Bhatt in conversation with Karan Johar has gone viral on social media. In one of the old episodes from Koffee with Karan, Alia too was talking about how, for her, a bigger dealbreaker in her relationship would be emotional cheating than physical cheating. While Twinkle and Kajol were being heavily criticized for their opinion, Alia's old video has only added fuel to the fire.

In the said video of Alia, which has gone viral on social media, Karan Johar, on his popular show Koffee with Karan, was seen questioning Alia about a "one-word relationship deal breaker for you." The actress, without taking a single second or without much hesitation, admitted that it would be "emotional infidelity" for her.

This video clip is from one of the most-watched episodes of the show, where Alia and Deepika Padukone appeared together after rumors of Alia dating Deepika's ex, Ranbir Kapoor, had just started to do the rounds.

After the video went viral on social media, a discourse was started around it on Reddit. A comment on the post read, "I wasn't even aware of the distinction between emotional and physical infidelity, had it not been for KWK. Middle class morality says cheating means Dhum tananana (Zooming in on everyone's shocked faces!)"

While another Reddit user mentioned, "she def memorized that answer because she was dating her then bf now husband RK."

An Internet user wrote, "So physical one is fine! Wow. I feel sad because how we as a society have accepted cheating as a normal" while another mentioned, "Relax, don't confuse real life with Bollywood life. Cheating and all wouldn't be a concern when normal people get married."

Another comment read, "Why can't infidelity be just infidelity? And can any of them actually define emotional infidelity wtf is this term?"

There were also comments like, "Karan has taught her all this. Marry RK, for the surname, big house and bank account. Emotional fidelity over physical. Life is set", "That makes no sense actually. If someone is cheating physically on you, they cheated emotionally way before that" and "To be fair, people who are capable of physical infidelity were never truly emotionally faithful to begin with."

Alia has not commented on her old remark going viral. The actress is happily married to Ranbir Kapoor, and the two are parents to their daughter, Raha.