Alia Bhatt is unstoppable. The National Award-winning actress has some of the biggest Bollywood projects in her kitty. From YRF's female spy thriller – Alpha to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus – Love and War; the actress has the best of both worlds. And now, the latest we hear is that Alia is in talks for joining Maddock film's horror comedy universe with 'Chamunda'.

Alia in horror universe

Yes, you read that right! If everything goes well, the actress would mark her debut in the horror comedy universe with Dinesh Vijan's 'Chamunda'. Maddock's home director Amar Kaushik addressed the speculations and dropped some indirect hints too. "When it happens, everyone will know. I am not denying or accepting anything right now. Everything is on the timeline," he said.

"We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don't write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here," he told Filmfare. Amar Kaushik also said that the bar would be much higher this time. He added that they want the film to be honest just like they did with 'Stree'.

"The audience can expect the bar will go up. We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," he added.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy rumours

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt recently posted Diwali celebration pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and set fire to pregnancy rumours once again. The diva posed with Ranbir Kapoor and even gave us a glimpse at what kept little Raha busy this festive season. Alia won over social media with her beauty and grace. Ranbir Kapoor also rocked his Ramayan look and made the internet swoon over him.

But, a Reddit post on Alia and Ranbir's Diwali picture has started a discussion on whether the Kapoor girl is pregnant with their second baby. It all started when a reddit user pointed out how Ralia struck a similar pose that they had struck while she was pregnant with Raha.

The post that started it.

The reddit user wrote, "What if this is just the hint" with both the pictures. Social media was quick to tag along the reddit thread.

"In kareena's diwali celebrations pics I felt alia pregnancy...let's wait for few more months...most probably April baby," a comment read.

"I felt like alia is pregnant in that video with Rani Mukherjee.... Thank God I'm not the only one who thought this," a social media user commented.