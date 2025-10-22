Just like firsts, lasts are also always special and emotional. This Diwali was Alia, Ranbir and Raha Kapoor's last Diwali at their abode, Vaastu. It holds a special place for the family as Alia and Ranbir got married on Vaastu's balcony, and Raha was born here. Alia and Ranbir are in the midst of moving into their new home, the Pali Hill residence, a massive six-storeyed mansion located in Mumbai's posh area, Bandra.

The couple rang in their best and last Diwali at Vaastu and took to social media to share inside glimpses from their celebrations. The intimate and low-key Diwali saw Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen, Ayan and others enjoying the festival.

In the Instagram carousel shared by Alia, the first photo shows Ranbir wrapping his arms around her, along with a sneak peek of Raha painting diyas. Alia didn't reveal Raha's face.

Another photo captures a cute moment between Alia and Shaheen, where the sisters are seen making animated faces playfully.

For the festive occasion, Alia wore a chikankari pink kurta, which she teamed with a saree draped like a dhoti. She adorned her hair with flowers.

Alia captioned the pictures, "Dilwali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Ranbir wore a simple white kurta. However, netizens didn't like Alia's outfit and criticised designer Rhea Kapoor for the colour tone and styling. The pista dhoti-style skirt looked dull on Alia. Apart from Alia's outfit, several also noticed the way Ranbir held Alia. Some even concluded that maybe Alia is pregnant, as Ranbir held her the same way he did at their post-wedding party before she announced her pregnancy a few months later.

From age-shamed to body-shamed, trollers were unstoppable and criticised Ranbir-Alia's latest Diwali post, calling them aged too early.

Take a look:

A Redditor shared Alia and Ranbir's photos and wrote, "We all know Alia was pregnant in the first picture? What if it turns out to be true even this time? Well, all the coincidences match. Even during Raha's time, it was revealed way before on Reddit that she was pregnant. All the same things are happening!!!!"

A user wrote, "Damn!! RK looks really old. All the alcohol consumption has started showing on his face.."

Another wrote, "Is it just me or rk is aging really badly . Like even mohit suri beside his white hair doesn't look this haggard. "

The third one mentioned, "That's a Kapoor thing. None of the Kapoor men aged nicely. All of them were alcoholics it's going to show on your face someday."

The next one mentioned, "Is Another kapoor on the way.."

The fourth one said, "In kareenas diwali celebrations pics I felt alia pregnancy..let's wait for few more months...most probably April baby.."

Alia Bhatt on last Diwali at Vastu

Sharing her emotional bond with Vastu, Alia Bhatt told The Times Of India, "This is our last Diwali in the home where she (Raha) was born. So, it's truly an emotional moment. However, it's also very thrilling because I realise she may not recall this particular Diwali, but the memories created will accumulate and leave an impression on her. Diwali is all about emotions; it should evoke warmth and brightness."

She added, "This has been a long time coming, and honestly, the emotions are quite overwhelming. I feel incredibly fortunate to experience this chapter in my life. We're amidst the chaos of moving, yet my heart is filled with joy. It's a significant dream materialising. The magnitude of this feeling is such that I believe it will truly resonate with us months or perhaps a year after we settle in."

Work Front

Alia is gearing up for Alpha, a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. With Alpha, Alia marks her full-fledged entry into the action genre, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.