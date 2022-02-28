Alia Bhatt is ruling the screen as Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which was released in theatres recently, has become one of the most applauded films of the year 2022. Resting completely on the shoulders of Alia Bhatt as the brothel madame and mafia queen, the film is proving out to be a major game-changer for the actress.

Gangubai's BO

With Gangubai, Alia Bhatt has once again proved her mettle as an actress. The film is said to have collected Rs 10 cr on its opening day. Thus, breaking the dry spell on the box office numbers ever since the pandemic. And while the footfall in theatres is unprecedented, there is some good news for those waiting to watch the film for screening.

OTT streaming

If the latest reports are to be believed, the film would be available for viewing either on Netflix or on Zee5 in March. The film is expected to be dropped on the streaming platform somewhere in the mid of March. Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa are the other powerful star cast of the film.

The film is loosely based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Alia was reportedly paid Alia is said to have taken home a massive Rs 20 crore for playing the titular role. Ajay Devgn has reportedly charged Rs 11 crore for the cameo.