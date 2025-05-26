Indian stars at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 are taking social media by storm. Over the last couple of days, Indian celebrities have put their best fashion foot forward and truly done their best to represent India globally. While several influencers were in attendance at the event, some of the big names from the Indian film fraternity also graced the red carpet and screenings. Alia Bhatt arrived at the film festival pretty late but gave her fans an unforgettable debut. Recently, she posed for a selfie with Urvashi Rautela, who has been frequenting the event for a few years now, and netizens could not control themselves from making the most hilarious remarks.

Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share a special moment from her Cannes Film Festival 2025 diary. The actress posted a selfie with Alia from one of the Cannes events that the two were attending. While Urvashi looked all dolled up and glam with heavy makeup and wore a gown, Alia kept it rather casual and chic as well. She sported her no-makeup look and looked relaxed and nice.

Posting the picture online, Urvashi mentioned in her caption, "CANNES CAPTION PL ❓⁉️⁉️ #CannesCrushers serving looks so fierce the red carpet's still recovering !"

The picture quickly went viral and had netizens absolutely obsessing over it. A discourse about the picture was also started on Reddit, and the comment section of the post was filled with some really funny remarks. Internet users embraced their utmost humorous sides, and the reflection of it was the comments on the Reddit post.

A comment on the Reddit discourse read, "First actress to take a selfie with alia bhatt at cannes!" while another mentioned, "How is Urvashi looking like the star and Alia a fan." Another Reddit user wrote, "Fangirl moment for aloo", while a netizen mentioned, "From the excitement, it seems Alia met Urvashi at Cannes." There were also comments like, "Urvashi's face card and aura is so strong that Alia is looking like a fan", "Looks more like Alia meets Urvashi in Cannes", "Alia met Chalia" and "First youngest Miss Universe twice, first with a temple, first film to cross 100 & 105 cr, first to walk Cannes daily, first celeb pilot, first to do 1200 squats, first Indian jury member at global events, first to launch perfume, first social media icon with 50M+ followers now first to meet a British actress."

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and this is proof that she is expanding her global presence. In 2024, she also attended the prestigious Met Gala event.