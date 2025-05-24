Cannes 2025 debut: Alia Bhatt's nude Off-Shoulder gown fails to impress, fans say 'champu hairdo, looks dull'

And the wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, attending as one of L'Oréal's brand ambassadors.

The actor looked breathtaking in a nude coloured outfit. For the evening, Alia chose an off-shoulder gown adorned with delicate floral motifs. The ensemble featured net embroidery throughout, and the statement frills gave the dress a graceful, flowy appeal.

As per the Cannes' new guidelines this year, the festival has prohibited trail gowns and banned voluminous outfits. Keeping up with the rules, Alia opted for a fitted bodice with structured shoulders and subtle ruffle detailing. The gown was designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Alia styled her hair in a sleek, side-parted bun, which highlighted her facial features. She completed her look with elegant stud earrings and a paper fan as an accessory. Her makeup was kept natural, featuring a soft peach blush and glossy nude lips.

However, her appearance received mixed reactions online. Some netizens were unimpressed with her Cannes outfit and hairstyle. A section of social media users criticised her hairstylist for giving her a "champu" (greasy/flat) look, while others commented that she appeared dull, citing her off-tone makeup and lack of her signature dimpled smile.

Since there was no neckpiece, her overall appearance failed to garner attention miserably.

Fans expressed that Alia deserved a better outfit, hair, and makeup, with some suggesting she looked unhappy and the overall look felt underwhelming.

A user wrote, "Always the same hairstyle and makeup."

Another user wrote, "She looks so unhappy and dull."

The third one mentioned, "Why champu hairstyle?"

alia bhatt is beauty in every detail <3pic.twitter.com/OUYNr4mWHe — s. (@sunteioles) May 23, 2025

Before her red carpet debut, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a black-and-white sneak peek of her Cannes outfit. In the picture, she is seen holding a hand fan featuring the iconic L'Oréal signature tagline, "I'm worth it."

Soon after, photos and videos of Alia exiting her hotel surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans a full view of her elegant debut look.