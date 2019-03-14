Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are very good friends, and that reflects in their onscreen as well as off screen chemistry. However, on the sets of Kalank, Alia's attitude did not go down well with the actor initially.

During the teaser launch of Kalank, Varun narrated an incident where he felt that Alia was "showing a lot of attitude" on the sets of the film. He also said that he used to fight with him a lot too.

Varun said that he though Alia got two or three big films, and hence, she became too arrogant. However, things got clear after the actress told him that she was just trying to be in her character.

"In the beginning, we fought a lot. It started when Alia was showing a lot of attitude on the sets and I was wondering what had happened. I thought she had signed two-three big films, so maybe that's the reason. But later she told me that she was just in her character," he said at the event.

While Alia interrupted him saying such conversation between them never happened, Varun went on to reveal another incident where he saved the actress from suffering an accident on the sets.

"One day, I reached 20 minutes late for the shoot. I apologised to everyone on the set but Alia was not talking to me. Then Alia had to climb on a carriage and I was pretty sure that she would fall. But like always, I had to only hold her from falling and as soon as this happened, Alia smiled," Varun said.

Then Alia too appreciated Varun saying that he enjoys working with him, and he is very close to her heart.

The two stars have first worked in their debut movie Student of the Year, following which, they were seen together in two hit films – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their pairing has always been liked by the audience.

Now, they are all set to romance each other again in Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.