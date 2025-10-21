Internet can't get enough of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali look. The Kapoor ladies left social media swooning with their "desi glam" in Diwali pictures. Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Kapoor family's Diwali bash and looked every bit of a firecracker themselves. The get-together was also attended by Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

All about Alia's look

Alia looked ethereal in a vintage Ritu Kumar golden and beige saree with a jacket. Rhea Kapoor detailed about the outfit worn by Raha's mom. "From the Ritu Kumar archives, this sari revives one of her earliest designs, first created over 30 years ago by a woman who went on to redefine Indian couture," she wrote.

"The silver tikki on rose gold silk carries her signature. A piece of fashion history, preserved in thread," she further mentioned. Alia shared the pictures on her social media and left fans yearning for more. "Diwali glam and fam jam," she wrote while sharing the pics.

"Fomo!!!!!!' You all look stunningggggggggg," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote.

Social media users too started commenting on the pictures

"Queen knows how to make fans and family happier," wrote a user.

"Nobody pulls off a saree better than her," another user wrote.

"Now whenever I see alia in saree, that Rani, Rani BGM automatically get started in my head," read a comment.

"13 years of Alia," another comment read.

"There's no match for this Bhabhi – nanad jodi in Bollywood," a social media user opined.

"Good looks, good looks and good looks," another social media user commented.

Some fans asked where Ranbir Kapoor was and some commented on how good looks run in the Kapoor and Bhatt family. This is Alia and Ranbir's last Diwali in their home, Vaastu before they move into their Rs 250 crore bungalow.