Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's beautiful house Vastu pictures have surfaced on the Internet and fans can't keep calm! For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in this house. A spacious property, the house showcases a monochrome theme with beautiful colors splashed on the walls through artwork and the sofas.

Right from the Barcelone jersey with the number 8 in the drawing room to a big cutout of the number 8 placed near the awards counter. Eight is Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number.

In their study, a portrait of Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather also looks beautiful in the form of a collage. Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement with a picture of a lion and lioness with their cub. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!"

According to the reports, the house has been designed by art director Rupin Suchak, who has also designed the office of Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s home at Vastu - a thread! pic.twitter.com/o2Y8h9uSgd — ira? (@aliaisperfx) November 11, 2022

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh in a chat with the paparazzi expressed her happiness and said, "Bohut khush hun main... hadd see zyada! (I am extremely happy...). When paps asked about Alia Bhatt's health she replied, "Ekdum first class, absolutely fine, sab theek hai, dono healthy hain... sab achcha hai." (Everything is fine, Both are healthy.)

Alia Bhatt who was in the hospital since Sunday morning was discharged on Thursday from HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai.

On the professional front

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot. She will also feature in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.