Directed by Emmy Award-winning Richie Mehta, Poacher is an eight-episode criminal thriller. The show based on true crime features a brilliant starcast and is produced by Oscar-winning production firm QC Entertainment. After coming to know of the series in its initial phase, Alia Bhatt decided to come onboard as the executive producer of the series.

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The show dropped on Amazon Prime Video of February 23 and soon started trending at the number 1 position. Alia Bhatt took to social media, sharing a picture with her cat Edward and wrote, "& just within a day of its release, Poacher is #1 in India! So thrilled and excited for the love it's receiving. To everyone who hasn't yet, watch now on @primevideoin."

This is what social media has to say

"#NimishaSajayan getting rave reviews for her brilliant performance as Mala Jogi the forest ranger officer in #Poacher." wrote a user. "Meticulously crafted, Raw & Authentic," another user commented. "Despite its rough edges, Richie Mehta's new Amazon series #Poacher is in many ways filmmaking at its purest - a storyteller using fiction and a narrative to make us feel for a thing as much as he does," read a comment.

"Poacher 6th episode of jungle is so hard hitting Best content released this week pls give it a watch," a comment read. "no rubbish jokes about the north-south divide, a formidable cast, and the thing that really makes it all sing—the animals in nearly every scene to highlight it's really us in their habitat," another comment read.

Alia on backing Poacher

Alia Bhatt had said that she connected to the show on a personal level and thought of backing it up. "At the end of the day, you want people to see the story, and what's most important is whether you can contribute to it in any way. [Executive producing] is backing and putting your voice, time and energy in content that you believe in. Here, because I wasn't part of it since its inception, [I focused on] what I can do to amplify the show's reach," she said.