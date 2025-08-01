For over three years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sprawling new mansion in Mumbai's Bandra West has been under construction. The power couple's ultra-luxurious bungalow, reportedly worth Rs 250 crore, is finally ready for the couple to move in with their daughter, Raha.

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt, along with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, was spotted inspecting the progress at the Krishna Raj bungalow.

Several pictures and videos from the site have gone viral. In one of the clips, Alia and Neetu can be seen sharing a warm hug.

Netizens had mixed reactions to their moment. While some commented on the bond between the two, others pointed out the long wait for the project's completion.

One user wrote, "Making sure the cameras capture that hug."

Another commented, "Never-ending project..."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple is likely to move into their new home soon, following a traditional griha pravesh ceremony. Named Krishna Raj in honour of Ranbir's late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the multi-storey bungalow stands as a testament to the Kapoor family's legacy and opulence.

The home reportedly features state-of-the-art architecture, luxurious interiors, and ample space for both work and leisure, making it the perfect abode for the star family.

Work front

Ranbir will next be seen in Ramayana as Lord Ram. The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in pivotal roles.

Alia is gearing up for Alpha, a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. With Alpha, Alia marks her full-fledged entry into the action genre, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their home. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, completing their family. As the couple prepares to begin a new chapter in their dream home, fans are eagerly awaiting inside glimpses of Krishna Raj.