'Bigger than SRK's Mannat': Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's dream home is paradise for Mumbaikars with massive balcony [reactions]

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rolling-polling in money. The couple have had an immensely successful stint professionally. With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal breaking all box-office records to Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stine and winning the National Award for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Khatiwada.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir also introduced their daughter to the world on December 25, 2023, while they were heading for Xmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence.

The couple will soon be shifting to their new house which has been under construction for a few years now..

Ranbir Kapoor looks at the view from Krishna- Raj's massive balcony, Neetu Kapoor- Alia Bhatt hug

On Wednesday, Alia, Neetu, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted inspecting the development of the under-construction Krishnaraj bungalow.

Several pictures from the site show Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor hugging each other. While Ranbir was seen on the balcony.

A picture shows Ranbir can be seen checking out the view from a massive balcony at their bungalow. Netizens were blown away by looking at a huge balcony, that too in Mumbai.

A user wrote, "10 saal se under construction hai inka ghar.." ( The flat has been under construction for last 10 years..)

A content creator compared RK's house bigger than SRK's Mannat.

Property to be registered on the name of Raha

As per reports, "As the construction of the property is nearing completion, a new report claims that Ranbir and Alia will register the property in their daughter Raha Kapoor's name, potentially making her the richest baby in Bollywood."

Ranbir and Alia's daughter will have an entire floor

Ranbir and Alia have been monitoring the KrishnaRaj bungalow which has been under renovation for a while. The luxury property was purchased by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. It has been their home with kids Ranbir and Riddhima for around 35 years.

A report says, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done. This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

The report adds, "It is also said that Ranbir, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B Town. Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own 4 flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than 60 crore."

It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready the entire 'Kapoor Khandaan' will stay together under one roof."

The property was owned by the late veteran actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. Ranbir has now inherited it and the construction has been going on for over a year.