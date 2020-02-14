Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently going strong in their relationship. The two have been spending a lot of quality time together and even making public appearances at star-studded events. If the reports are to be believed, the two will get married on December 4 this year. Alia's fans believe that Ranbir is a casanova and might break her heart considering his past relationships but Ranbir has completely been a different person when it comes to Alia.

In fact, Ranbir was the first one to tell the world that he's in love with Alia and the latter too admitted her love to Ranbir in front of the entire industry. He has also shown his protective side and given his fans a reason to trust him. But according to Dr Nisha, a relationship expert, Ranbir seems a bit lost while Alia looks happy and confident.

"Alia looks really happy to be with Ranbir and to be clicked with him. However, while Ranbir is trying to project confidence through his body language, the question is whether he is indeed happy," Dr Nisha told Deccan Chronicle after looking at Alia and Ranbir's pictures.

After looking at another picture, she said, "Alia is mostly seen having a big smile, but Ranbir just seems a little lost."

Vedic astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar had said, "Incase the couple do end up tying the knot, it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be un stoppable for coming years."

In Kumar's views, Ranbir and Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020. And though their stars (Shukra is the planet) seem positive, it is with Alia's horoscope that indicates a problem which might result in delay over some kind of confusion or misunderstanding.

If the reports are to be believed, the couple have been searching for wedding destination for a while now and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.