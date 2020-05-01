Alia Bhatt has come a long way in Bollywood since she making her debut with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. She always has been into headlines whether it be for her mind-blowing work on-screen, her relationships, her love life or obviously her current relation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Even though Alia has not spoken much about her personal life, she has usually shied away from disclosing much about herself. However, once the actress showed her naughty side while giving an interview to Vogue and made quite a few bold confessions. Alia even had revealed her favourite sex position. Let's find out what it is.

When Alia Bhatt revealed favourite love-making position

According to the 27-year-old actress, being "a simple person" her favourite sex position was "the classic missionary". Miss Bhatt also revealed that she would prefer dating a 50-year-old as compared to an 18-year-old if they were the last living men on earth because she doesn't get along with younger guys. Well saying that is quite a bold move from her part.

In fact, when she was further asked, "What is the first thing you will check if your boyfriend will leave his phone unlocked?" To which, Alia Bhatt responded by saying, "I know the password to my boyfriend's phone.''

Alia Bhatt on Sidharth Malhotra and Ryan Gosling

Furthermore, since the 'Kalank' actress was allegedly dating her co-actor Siddharth Malhotra that time, she was asked to describe their relationship with each other, to which the Alia Bhatt dedicated a beautiful song of Bruno Mars 'Just The Way You Are'.

Alia even revealed that she would like to spy on Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling if she was blessed with the power of invisibility for a day, and swap lives with fashion model Gigi Hadid for 24 hours.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has bagged quite a few big movies in her kitty such as the sequel of Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster movie 'Sadak 2', Karan Johar's multi-starrer film 'Takht', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi 'and her much-awaited movie with his beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bramhastra'.