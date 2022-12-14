Luv Ranjan who is best known for his blockbuster films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, on Tuesday took to his social media handle to tease fans about his next untitled film. The poster read: "Shraddha Ranbir TJMM - A Luv Ranjan film. Title releasing tomorrow."

Sharing the poster, Shraddha Kapoor wrote in her caption: "And the title is...Guess Karo." Actor Alia Bhatt tried to guess the title of the film and she wrote, "Tingle Jingle mingle mingle." The title will be released on Wednesday (today).

During the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor said that Luv Ranjan's film might be his last film in the rom-com genre. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older," Ranbir said.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about his future plans in directing films. He said, "I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I've really not mustered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I'm not a writer, and I'm really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I'm working on it, and it's in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too."

Alia Bhatt announces the name of her daughter Raha Kapoor

Last month, newly minted mommy Alia had taken to her social media and shared the name of her daughter. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Professional front

Ranbir is busy shooting for Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.