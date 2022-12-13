Ranbir Kapoor's recent statement has not gone down as well as he might have expected. The Shamshera actor has landed in some hot soup for saying he wants to work in a Pakistani film. It was during his appearance at the Red Sea film festival where the actor spoke about his desire. Many on social media have slammed the actor.

What Ranbir said:

"Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years," the Kapoor lad reportedly said on being asked about working in a Pak film.

How netizens reacted

"Both Alia & Ranbir Kapoor should shift to Pakistan. Wahan aaram se beef khana aur Pakistan Movies mein kaam karna (eat beef at peace and work in Pakistani films)," wrote one user.

"Take the citizenship of that country," wrote another user.

"Ranbir Kapoor says he would love to work in Pakistani films. And I loved him once upon a time," a netizen commented.

"He should leave Indian citizenship and permanently settle in Pakistan. We will support this great move of Ranbir Kapoor," commented a social media user.

