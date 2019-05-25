Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most talked about B-town couples. Ever since they admitted to their relationship in public, the two are often spotted together at events or dining with Ranbir's parents.

However, looks like this time the good-looking actors decided to spend their Friday night with Ranbir's cousins - Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Armaan's girlfriend Anissa Alia Malhotra also joined in the gang.

A picture was shared by Karisma on Instagram where Alia and the Kapoor cousins looked happy posing for the camera. Missing in the picture were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.Karisma captioned the picture as, "Cousins @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif #onlylove #family"

Meanwhile, speculations regarding the wedding continue to make news. Earlier this year, there was a rumour that the Alia and Ranbir might get married in 2019. There were also news that the two have chosen to tie the knot at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy, just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

There were also strong buzz last month that the Raazi actress and Ranbir have secretly got engaged. Reports said that since Rishi Kapoor was not keeping too well and was undergoing treatment, he wanted to see his son settle down and hence, the two, decided to take the big step. Rumour also had it that the two would tie the knot soon after the release of their next ambitious project – Brahmastra.

However, in a recent interview, Alia denied getting married anytime soon. "I don't want to get married right now. When I am getting married, everyone will know. Main Bandra bandstand aur Gaiety Galaxy se chilla chillaake bolungi ke meri shaadi honewali hai (I will scream from Bandstand and Gaiety Galaxy whenever I decide to get married)," the actress had said.

Amid the wedding reports every now and then, Alia and Ranbir recently holidayed in Europe. On the work front, the Raazi actress has three films lined up and the Sanju actor will start shooting for his upcoming films. They will appear together in the Ayan Mukherji's directorial venture Brahmastra.