It is not new for celebrities to be a victim of troll attack. And Alia Bhatt is certainly not new to this. The new bride came under fire for endorsing a sugary drink brand recently. Why you may ask? Well, trolls have alleged that the actress, is a "hypocrite" for not consuming sugar but promoting the sugary brand for others.

Troll attack

"kya hypocrisy hai can do anything for money," said one user. "For money they can sell poison too if needed sugar is still called to be a slow poison," said another. "This is such double standards," wrote a netizen. "Hypocrisy at its best," said another netizen.

"@aliaa08 is admitting that sugar is extremely unhealthy, how can she promote products with high sugar content, @ASCI?Also, why hasn't @fssaiindia taken any steps to regulate sugar levels in packaged food, especially softdrinks? Everyone fooling the consumer.cc:@jagograhakjago," said another social media user.

The clip that's gone viral

What led to the trolling was a clip from Alia Bhatt promoting Kalank on The Kapil Sharma Show. She was accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the clip, Alia can be seen saying that she doesn't consume sugar at all. She had said that it is not healthy and if one has to have sugar, they should have it through fruits. The clip is now going viral and netizens have alleged that Alia is clearly showing double standards.

This comes barely a few days after Akshay Kumar was trolled for promoting an elaichi brand while earlier dissing tobacco. Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan have also often come under fire for their brand endorsements.