When actors enter the industry, they face a tough time. Sometimes for good reasons and sometimes for all the wrong reasons. Alia who made her entry into Bollywood with Student of the Year could be seen as an example of what one mistake can do to an actor.

When the actor goofed up on Koffee with Karan in the rapid-fire round, it attracted trolls like vultures on a carcass. What happened after that could have been explosive, but Alia shut the trolls down in a way nobody could expect.

Alia Bhatt shut down trolls with Genius of the Year

Koffee with Karan has been known to make life tough for celebrities, over the years. When Alia Bhatt first appeared on the show she might have thought she was taking the hamper home but instead went home to find the whole world discussing one slip-up. Not many have forgotten the major blunder when she had wrongly named Prithvi Raj Chauhan as the President of India.

The jokes that emerged from that episode were endless. When the trolling didn't seem to be ending any time soon, that was when the young actress took matters into her own hands, and how? When AIB the comedy channel on YouTube was still going strong, the actress collaborated with the team on a video that would go on to become one of her highlights in her career.

Alia's performance in the video was worthy of a standing ovation. The actress proved to everyone that nobody could troll her the way she could. In a video that pulled out all the stops with regard to jokes on Alia Bhatt's intelligence, she proved them all wrong. When anybody would have decided to wipe that moment from their memory, she unleashed the Kraken like nobody could have done.

The video which followed her journey from that moment to a new hypothetical episode of Koffee with Karan where she redeems herself, in a gym sketch, went viral no doubt. What's more, the actress got others in the industry to parody themselves too like Karan Johar as a passive-aggressive show host, Arjun Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra the jealous competition. The video also featured her father, Mahesh Bhatt who is also seen making fun of her at the beginning.

It's one video that can be watched on repeat and even the trolls will bow down before her: