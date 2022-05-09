It has been just a few weeks but the craze and joy around Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's wedding is far from over. The two opted for a close-knit and intimate wedding ceremony in the RK house in Mumbai. Only a handful of family members and close friends were invited to be a part of their new journey.

Why not a destination wedding?

Many were surprised to see how the two opted for a simple wedding when everyone around is opting for a destination one. And now, Neetu Kapoor has revealed that the two had indeed planned a destination wedding in South Africa. But, owing to the pandemic the two chose to get married in Mumbai itself.

What's more? Neetu revealed that Alia - Ranbir never wanted their wedding to face a lot of public attention and gaze and thus, kept it really simple and intimate. "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement," Neetu told a leading website.

Why so guarded?

"We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived," she further said.