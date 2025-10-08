Ever since the release of 'Saiyaara', Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been sharing rave reviews of the film. The Mohit Suri film gave rise to two debutants – Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, whose film became the biggest box office success of the year so far. Now, Aneet Padda has revealed that after watching the film, Alia gave her a call and praised her for over ten minutes.

Alia couldn't stop gushing

Aneet told Cosmopolitan that it was an unreal moment for her as she has always been an Alia fan. She added how she always used to practice Alia's monologues in front of the mirror. And this time, when the actress herself called her, she couldn't believe it. The National Award-winning actress had called both Aneet and Ahaan after watching the film apart from sharing a glorious review on Instagram for the film.

"I would talk to myself in the bathroom mirror (when I was young) and practice all the (Bhatt's) monologues and think 'how can I do it?', and then it would be 'how can I do it my way?'" Aneet told Cosmopolitan. She also revealed that the actress called her and gushed over her acting for over ten minutes.

Ranbir called Aneet, Ahaan

Earlier Mohit Suri had revealed that he had invited the actress for special screening but she refused and instead went to watch it in theatres. "Yes, she went to watch it in the theatre. I was inviting her to a trial screening, but she said no, she would watch it in the theatre. After watching it in the theatre, she praised it a lot. She took the numbers of both actors and spoke to them," he told NDTV.

Mohit added that Alia also made Ranbir Kapoor watch the film who then called up the stars and the director to praise his work. "Ranbir also said, 'You still have to make many films. For now, take it easy. Enjoy'," revealed Mohit Suri.