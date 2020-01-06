Several actors are ready to go to any extent to get into the skin of the character they are playing. While Alia Bhatt had recently said that she never tries to get too detailed about the character and it's mostly the script that tells her what exactly does she have to do, it seems things are not the same on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai.

Alia, who is an out-and-out urban girl, is learning the art of turning into the gangster that Gangubai Kathiawadi was. Not only has Alia changed her body language for the role, but is also learning cuss words in Hindi and Marathi. Alia probably had never ever heard some of these profanities and is struggling to come to terms with the character.

A Deccan Chronicle report says, "It is quite a culture shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The cusswords are like a swearing-in ceremony into a world Alia never thought she could ever enter."

The report further states that Alia is even interested in knowing the meaning of these dialogues.

"She often has to ask the meaning of certain words that her character has to spew angrily. The unit goes into amused convulsions trying to explain what the profanity means," said the report.

Alia Bhatt was supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah featuring Salman Khan. The film was touted as Bhansali's most ambitious project. However, owing to creative differences and pay dispute, Salman Khan decided to opt-out of the project. Following this, the film got shelved.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt had said, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of course very excited to work with Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things just happen and it's not in your control. That way there's a saying that if you want to make God laugh then tell him about your plans because plans never really go as per plan. But I can give it you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor is also scheduled to release this year.