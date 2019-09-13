After his major motion picture titular lead in Victoria and Abdul, actor Ali Fazal will now be starring opposite the globally renowned and loved Gal Gadot - most famously known for playing the role of Wonder Woman.

The duo is set to star in the on-screen modern-day adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Death on the Nile, that will be directed by Kenneth Branagh. The director has to his credit some immensely popular and successful films, including the first movie from the Thor series, Hamlet, As You Like It, Murder On the Orient Express, amongst many others.

The film explores the investigation Hercule Poirot sets upon due to certain mysterious events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile. As the investigation goes on and a handful of suspects come into question, several of the suspects also meet their demise, further deepening the mystery.

The film is part of a series by 20th Century Fox, which has earlier seen the much successful film, Murder on the Orient Express taking in major money at the box office worldwide. This film too boasted of a stellar cast including Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and others. Death on the Nile has previously been made in 1978, starring legends including Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow and others.

The film goes on floors later this month in London and parts of Europe. Confirming the news, Ali said, "Yes, I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels."

Ali Fazal was in news recently after some of his private pictures got leaked online. He not only confirmed the incident, but also called it a "cheap" and "distasteful" act on the part of whoever was responsible. In the video, he even was seen saying that he will go deep into the matter.