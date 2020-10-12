Amid all the decisions and judgements made by the court, there are some courtroom exchanges that we are usually unaware of. Everyone could use some laugh after this short moment happened inside the court, which was shared by the Live Law Twitter handle.

CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde was surprised after hearing the name of an advocate called Alexshendra. Often familiar with Alexander, the CJI then confirmed whether his name was Alexander. Here's a sneak peek of what happened in the courtroom: