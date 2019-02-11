Manchester United is all set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Alexis Sanchez has his eyes set on a dream Champions League crown. He missed out on clinching this title at Barcelona, who won the 2011 trophy before he arrived from Udinese and then again in 2015 when he had already switched to Arsenal.

He has been struggling to find form ever since his arrival at Old Trafford from Arsenal but is now determined to put in the hard yards and go all the way and clinch the trophy.

'I hope I can win it one day and why not here?'

"The Champions League is a dream for any footballer. I lived with that dream in Barcelona and saw what it was like. I hope I can win it one day and why not here?" Sanchez told the Mirror ahead of their Tuesday's clash with PSG at Old Trafford.

PSG will be without Edison Cavani and Neymar, and despite their absence, will be a formidable force on Tuesday. Sanchez concedes that the challenge will be a big one, but the side is prepared for the test

"We have got through the group stage and PSG are next. It's a big test but it's 180 minutes of football - anything can happen. United are a club with so much history and are capable of beating any rival," he added.

Speaking about the tactics they might adopt, Sanchez said they would want to either win or not concede which could then leave them in great shape for the away clash in Paris.

"If we win at Old Trafford and we don't concede, then I think we would be favourites for the second leg. I think we can do that and I see this United team with a lot of chances to score in Paris," he said.

Much has changed in United after the departure of Jose Mourinho. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the side is on a run of 10 wins and one draw, which has inspired confidence in the ranks.

"It's a winning identity, it's a confident identity. We want to take risks. We want to go for the second, the third and the fourth goal because that's just how we do things at Manchester United," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.