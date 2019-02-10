The big money spinners of Europe, Paris Saint-Germain is now in a race against time over the fitness of Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan forward did not take part in the second half of the weekend clash with Bordeaux. The forward had scored the winner for his side when he converted a penalty but had to hobble off the field in the final minutes of the first half.

Kylian Mbappe replaced Cavani after the break and now reports suggest that the injury was far more serious than it appeared. Thomas Tuchel confirmed at the post-match presser that there was indeed a muscle tear, but then we await the seriousness of the injury.

'Don't have good news for you'

"No, I don't have good news for you," Tuchel told Canal +. "It's not the big muscle, but a muscle is affected anyway. We must wait. I didn't see him or talk to the doctor.

"Honestly, I don't know if he will be here on Tuesday. If he leaves us at half-time, I'm afraid it's serious. The sight of the injury worries me. It is definitely not a good sign," he added.

Now, this comes as PSG want to end their deadlock in Champions Trophy. Despite splurging millions of cash, PSG has continued to stumble in four successive quarter-finals between 2013 and 2016.

This will be music to the ears of Manchester United as the side has been in good form in the recent past. The form of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial has hogged all the headlines, and at home, they could well be favourites against PSG when they come visiting for the Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Such has been the form of United that they have already registered eight wins in nine league matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which is a far shout from the seven in their 17 games before Jose Mourinho was shown the door in December.