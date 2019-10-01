American Democratic Party congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Kashmir was not getting medical aid, there was a healthcare crisis and torture and violence against citizens since the abrogation of Article 370.

In addition to this, the Democratic Party congresswoman also retweeted a video of herself talking about Kashmir during the solidarity march for Kashmir in New York.

When Cortez retweeted the video, she wrote, "We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable. Reports of violence & torture are extremely concerning, and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end."

The user who Cortez retweeted is said to be known for their pro-Pakistan stance and has tweeted multiple tweets with the hashtags 'IstandwithImran', 'LetKashmirSpeak' and 'StandwithKashmir'.

However, in response to similar accusations from many corners of the world, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted a series of tweets rubbishing claims of any crisis in the northernmost part of India, which has been shut down for almost two months.

He wrote, "In my official, personal, moral capacity, want to assure everyone there is no healthcare crisis in #Kashmir. Some difficulties, not unique to post Aug 5 situation. Saying this in the backdrop of some shocking reportage from Delhi, London & Washington," he said. "I am also conscious of the fact that after reading these stories you are less likely to believe my official statement. Which is why I am also assuring everyone in my personal and moral capacity as well."

"Every time I read an alleged health crisis story from some Delhi, London and Washington, that chills my spine. Then I go out personally to find out the truth. Difficulties not denied but truth has to be upheld," the IAS officer went on to say.

He then summed up with a follow-up tweet, "Lastly, I see people getting angry and abusive finding rebuttal of such panicky reportage. Instead of that bring cases to my knowledge, I assure personal attention even as 94 percent doctors are on duty."

While India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tried to bring up the issue on the international platform. However, most of the country leaders have sided with India on the matter, leaving Pakistan in the lurch.