After launching three Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers, Amazon has released a new feature-rich Echo Spot in India, a worthy challenger to the recently launched Google Home smart speakers.

The new Amazon Echo Spot comes with a unique design resembling more like an alarm clock, but make no mistake it is one of the most intelligent smart speakers in the market. In addition to thousands of Alexa skills, Echo Spot comes with a display and also in-built camera making it more user-friendly in terms of interaction than any other rival brands in the market.

Salient features of Amazon's new Alexa-powered Echo Spot:

Voice and Video calls: Consumers can make use of the Echo Spot's front-facing camera to start voice-controlled video calls or send a message, provided the person on the other end has Echo Spot or at least has an Alexa application (Android or iOS) on their phone. Like the video feature, users can also perform the voice-only call. For instance, users can just say, "Alexa, call dad," or "Alexa, send a message to Vinay."

Drop In: With the launch of Echo Spot, Amazon launched a new 'Drop In' feature, wherein users can just trigger camera or speaker from Alexa app to see what's happening in the home or speak to people in their living room, provided the user in the other end has enabled the Drop In feature. The instant convenience of Drop In is available on all Echo devices in India including the Echo Dot, Echo and Echo Plus.

Glance through video news bulletins and movie trailers on the screen: With the convenience of the display in the Echo Spot, users can watch short videos such as news briefings and also ask Alexa to view videos, play movie trailers from Amazon Prime Video, Daily Motion and Vimeo.

Browse and shop on Amazon.in using just your voice: AmazonPrime members can shop on any Echo device using only their voice. With Echo Spot, the user can now see the product image, title, price and user ratings on the screen when shopping. Purchase products immediately or add items easily to your shopping list or your shopping cart.

With dedicated display and camera, Echo Spot has a huge advantage over the Google Home smart speakers. The latter can reply invoice, thereby limiting the usage among non-tech-savvy users. On the other hand, Amazon device offers touch interaction experience similar to a smartphone.

Amazon's new Echo Spot is available on the company's official e-commerce site and also in select retailers across India such as Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales. As part of the launch offer, Amazon Echo Spot can be bought for 10,499, Rs 2,500 less than its MRP (Rs 12,999) for a limited period only.

In addition, Amazon in collaboration with the ICICI is offering an additional 10% cashback for Echo purchases made on Amazon.in with ICICI Bank cards.

Prospective customers can also avail no cost EMI for Echo devices on Amazon.in and select retailers like Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales.

