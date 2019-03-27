While accusations against her partner Alex Rodriguez is in full swing, JLo doesn't seem to get bothered by them at all. Instead, she decided to indulge in some puppy love, as she was spotted kissing an adorable pooch on the set of her new stripper movie, Hustlers, in Los Angeles.

The World of Dance judge even got intimate in public as she allowed her hubby to squeeze her bottoms in public. The recent display of affection comes amid accusations levelled against Alex Rodriguez of sexting a British Playboy model.

Jennifer was dressed in a chic blue denim jacket and white jeans. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were left long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders. The spotlight stealing canine rocked a red jacket as Jennifer cuddled up. Later she was seen without her denim jacket as she flaunted her toned arms.

Meanwhile, Alex has been accused of cheating on his new fiancé Jennifer just weeks before making his grand proposal. Alex proposed to JLo on March 9 with a $4.5 million ring. Hours after the proposal was made public, he was accused of having an affair with the ex-wife of fellow Yankees player Jose Canseco. Canseco accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

Canseco tweeted about the allegation, where he said, "Watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez, little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl, she has no idea who he really is."

However, Jessica denied those allegations."'Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer," she said. Recently, Playboy model Zoe Gregory had claimed that Alex had asked her and one of her friends to partake in a threesome situation. He has also sent her inappropriate pictures.

Neither Jennifer or Alex have commented on the allegations of cheating made by two women.