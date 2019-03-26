A British playboy model has accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez, yet again. The basketball player had allegedly asked for a threesome just weeks before he proposed the singer.

Model Zoe Gregory claims that A-Rod, 43, blew up her phone with texts asking for a threesome, allegedly sending over lewd pictures, and seeking to meet in person.

The 44-year-old claims that the Yankees star has been pursuing her since he texted her on Boxing Day, December 26, last year through January 22, 2019. Rodriguez proposed Lopez, 49, six weeks later on March 9 with a $4.5million ring.

"J-Lo is amazing and she doesn't deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls," Gregory said to The Sun. "If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her it is just not fair," she further added.

In the alleged texts that were exchanged between them, Alex compliments her figure and asks her to send videos of herself. In one alleged Whatsapp, he asks, "Are you still thinking of your three names of fun girls for us?"

In another, he asks if her friend is down to hook up saying, "She hot? Fun? How many times have you been with her?" Gregory alleged that Rodriguez sent her a picture showing his penis. "He was being like a dirty dog. He seemed like a needy, horny bloke," she said to the Sun.

This isn't the first time that Alex Rodriguez has been accused of cheating. Hours after the proposal was made public, he was accused of having an affair with the ex-wife of a fellow former Yankees player Jose Canseco. Canseco has accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco. They got divorced in 1999.

Canseco tweeted the cheating allegations, writing, "Watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez, little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl, she has no idea who he really is."

Though Jessica denied the affair saying, "'Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer."