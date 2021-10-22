US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that resulted in a cinematographer's death and hurt his director. The incident happened on the sets of Rust in New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died of her wounds by the time she reached the hospital. Joel Souza has been grievously injured and getting treated.

Reports stated that Alec Baldwin was questioned by the investigators. Some reports also quoted the actor getting teary-eyed over the incident. "He provided statements and answered their questions. He came involuntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made," said an AFP report.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," Hollywood Reporter quoted a spokesperson from the sets saying.

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family," a Variety report said.