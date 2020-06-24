(IANS) Hollywood veteran actor Alec Baldwin blames the COVID-19 pandemic for ruining his best assortment of work in years.

Baldwin was supposed to reunite filmmaker Joel Souza, whose film "Crown Vic" he produced in the past, to film "Rust", before the pandemic paused production.

He also had "Blue Before Blood", a police thriller and TV projects such as the adaptation of "A Few Good Men" in pre-production, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had a year ahead of me, beginning in March, which was quite a lovely schedule. I had one of the nicest years I can recall in terms of the mix and match of the types of material, with three things in a row that were very, very unique and great opportunities. And then everything got blown to pieces. So everything's been affected," Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: "Who I'm in first position to now and who I owe my fall schedule to now is being discussed. So Rust is either in the fall or soon thereafter. But it will definitely be within the next 12 months."

Talking about "Rust" and what drew him to the project, Baldwin said that he loves Souza's writing.

"Love is a word that is so overused, but I really do love his writing. I was going to do 'Crown Vic', but the schedule kept changing and I wasn't available. So I produced and then when this opportunity came up, on another draft of a script by Joel, I was elated. It wasn't even that I was looking to do a Western, I was just looking for something a little more cinematic with a little less talking," he said.