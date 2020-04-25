President Donald Trump's comments on battling the coronavirus by injecting yourself with disinfectants have gone viral.

Trump's ignorant comments have lent themselves to the spawning of a plethora of hilarious memes that poke fun at the ridiculousness of Trump's advice.

Baldwin mocked the president's suggestion from a press conference that one possible way to treat the coronavirus might be to inject disinfectants (or, as doctors call the practice, "committing suicide").

The actor doesn't have his SNL wig and makeup, but can still do a mean Trump:

"I was, of course, being facetious," Baldwin says as Trump, referring to his extremely dangerous medical advice.

The character goes on to say that he wasn't that one take Lysol and shoot it into their veins ... or squirt it on some washcloth and huff it themselves ... or that one should snort it -- which he admitted that a lot of young people were into.

The video is hilarious but when the source of the joke is taken into account, it can be quite alarming. Donald Trump backtracked saying that he was being sarcastic about the disinfectant comments.

Which in a way is even worse since he is taking a global pandemic so lightly as to misinform the public.

His comments prompted the maker of Lysol to issue a statement: "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

You can check out he video here: