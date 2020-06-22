COVID-19 led lockdown in India has hit many sectors and one that was among the worst-hit was the multi-billion alcohol industry and by extension state revenues. After stopping sales of alcohol and spirits in March, the center allowed bars and liquor shops to resume booze sales in May. However, the long queues outside liquor shops raised concerns about health safety and those who chose to stay indoors rather than stand in queues to quench their cravings can finally rejoice over the fact that alcohol home delivery will soon commence in India.

According to a report by Reuters, Amazon India has won West Bengal State Beverages Corp's approval to deliver alcohol. The e-commerce giant has also been called to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state of West Bengal, the report said citing an official document.

Amazon forays into alcohol delivery

While this may not be the first for India to get alcohol delivered to homes post lockdown, it also marks Amazon's foray into a new category, which is estimated to be a $27.2 billion industry as per IWSR Drinks and Market Analysis. There's no word on whether Amazon India will start delivering alcohol in other Indian states.

Owing to the high demand for alcohol during the lockdown, Swiggy and Zomato cashed in by kicking off alcohol deliveries in some cities last month. BigBasket, an online grocery platform, also received clearance to sell alcohol online in West Bengal.