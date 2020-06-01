The Delhi Excise Department has allowed three liquor vends located at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, to open, officials said on Sunday. Speaking to IANS, an official from the Department said the shops were allowed after submission of compliance report for completion of monthly stock record (MSR) activity.

"The L-10 vends located at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport were allowed to resume operations from Saturday," the official told IANS. However, the approval to resume the operations were subject to certain conditions.

"They should strictly comply with the national directives for Covid-19 Management. They are further directed to take all possible measures including marking to ensure social distancing in coordination with Airport Authorities," the official said.

The liquor shops at the airport were also directed to deposit 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on the total sales daily, "which can be deducted from their ledger account linked with their Vend-ID in ESCIMS (excess supply chain information management system). They have to maintain the requisite balance in their ledger account".

Also, in case of any unscanned sale, the MSR Gap generated shall be treated as the stock sold and 70 per cent Special Corona Fee shall be levied and payable on the same.

Meanwhile, three more private liquor shops were allowed in the city, in addition to 73 such shops functional from last week. Speaking to IANS, another Excise Department official said the shops were allowed after they gave an undertaking that "they do not fall under the containment zone".

On May 23, the Delhi Excise Department allowed opening up of 66 private liquor shops on alternate days and from May 27, seven more such shops were allowed.

"The rules for the 66 shops are also applied for the additional seven shops and to the three new shops," the official told IANS.

The shops can operate between 9 am and 6.30 pm

The shops, according to the Excise Department, can operate between 9 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on alternate days, irrespective of their shops having both odd and even numbers.

"They shall deposit 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on total sales daily, which will be deducted from their ledger account linked with their Vend-ID in ESCIMS. They should, therefore, maintain the requisite balance in their ledger account," the Excise Department said.

The Excise Department asked the shop owners to strictly comply with the National Directives for Covid-19 Management and to take all possible measures including deployment of adequate number of guards, proper barricading, marking to ensure social distancing, etc. in coordination with Delhi Police and local administration.

"In case of any unscanned sale, the MSR Gap generated shall be treated as the stock sold and 70 per cent Special Corona Fee shall be levied and payable on the same," it added.

It also said in case the shops allowed to operate comes under the Containment zone in future, the same shall be closed immediately.

From May 4, standalone liquor shops were allowed in the city, while from May 19, even those in the market places were allowed on alternate days. On May 5, the government imposed the 'Special Corona Fee', which was 70 per cent of the MRP. Till May 25, the government has earned Rs 127 crore as the special corona fee.