Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) has made sensational collection at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG) on its fifth day. It has shattered the records of Baahubali 2, Sye Raa and Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN).

The Trivikram Srinivas directed action drama stormed the box office in the Telugu states on Thursday, which happened to be a busy working day for everyone. According to reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected Rs 16.44 crore gross at the AP/TG box office on Thursday. Its total gross collection has reached Rs 89.41 crore in the Telugu states in five days.

On Thursday, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has reportedly earned Rs 11.43 crore to its AP/TS distributors, whose total earnings have reached Rs 62.13 crore. Baahubali 2 stood on the top with its fifth-day earnings of Rs 11.35 crore, while, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sye Raa landed next to it respectively.

Here are the top 10 highest earning Telugu movies on their fifth day. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rank Movie Earnings 1 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 11.43 2 Baahubali 2 11.35 3 Sarileru Neekevvaru 9.69 4 Sye Raa 8.33 5 F2 - Fun and Frustration 5.74 6 Janatha Garage 5.65 7 Vinaya Vidheya Rama 5.41 8 Rangasthalam 5.10 9 Geetha Govindam 4.66 10 Khaidi No 150 4.36

As per early estimates, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected approximately Rs 122 crore gross at the worldwide box office in five days. In the first week, the movie has earned Rs 77.63 crore to its worldwide distributors, who have shelled out Rs 84 crore on its global theatrical rights. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has broken the even in almost all the areas around the world.

Massive demand for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has made its distributors increase its screen count in its second week. "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which took a decisive lead amongst Sankranthi Biggies is taking over Bigger Screens in All Multiplexes from Today including Prasads Large Screen after sharing them with others for 1st 4-5 days," tweeted Andhra Box Office.