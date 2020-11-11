Gone are the days when reports of the film collections and opening day box office business were calculated. The current pandemic has taken away all of it. With theatres still remaining closed, movies are now releasing on OTT platforms. So when the much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii' released on Disney+Hotstar on 9th November, fans couldn't wait to subscribe to the platform and watch the show in their Home theatres.

But unfortunately, the film couldn't stand the expectations of the movie buffs and failed to impress them as well as the critics. After months of isolation, Akki's film could bring little entertainment in the sad lives of the audience but that no way happened. But in spite of all this, the film went on to break the viewership record of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last release 'Dil Bechara'.

A social media post from the platform said that the movie "broke all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster within hours of its release." Previously, Disney+ Hotstar had made a similar announcement after the release of Dil Bechara. "A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever," it had said.

An excited Akshay thanked fans and said in a press statement, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It's heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn't love beating records – whether it's at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria."