Ever since the trailer of 'Laxmii' released on YouTube, users went berserk over the trailer and couldn't wait for the release of the film on the OTT platform but unfortunately the film couldn't keep the excitement of the audience and turned out to be a massive fail in the eyes of the audience as well as the critics.

But despite the negative reviews, the film received after its release, we still think that Laxmii deserves at least a one time watch for reasons stated below,

1. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have been paired together as partners for the first time but they both have worked together in Karan Johar's 'Good Newwz' with different on-screen partners. Their funny scenes in 'Good Newwz' were a laugh riot for which we can binge-watch 'Good Newwz'. Though the two have nothing much to offer in 'Laxmii' but they definitely look great when paired together.

2. Watch it for Sharad Kelkar

Marathi actor Sharad Kelkar who rose to fame after playing an antagonist in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' has proved that he has potential to bag a role in a typical Bollywood commercial movie. Sharad's effective role and impressive acting has surely become the talk of the town. You must watch it for Sharad Kelkar's powerful screen presence.

3. A community message

It's not a hidden fact that the transgender community are deprived of the treatment they deserve from society. In spite of the technological advancement and westernization, being born as a transgender is considered a taboo in India. The soul message of the movie is to enlighten people towards a broader mindset and welcoming the third gender with open arms, equality and respect.

4. Light entertainer in times of the pandemic

If you are looking for logic and rational thinking then 'Laxmii' should be out of your watch list but in such difficult times when the pandemic hasn't seen an end, and we all have gone through so much the audience can give it a try to watch this light-hearted film at least once and experience the feel of First Day First Show after months of isolation.

'Laxmii' is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film released on the 9th of November, 2020. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar 'Laxmii' is an official remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana'.