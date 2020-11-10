Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii' released on OTT platform on the 9th November 2020. Ever since the trailer and the songs of the movie were out, fans couldn't control their excitement to watch the horror-comedy. Also because of the current pandemic, there isn't much happening in the entertainment industry and with Akshay's big release, fans definitely could have enjoyed this one but seems like Laxmii has failed to impress the audience.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment using various memes and wisecracks.#LaxmiiReview trended on Twitter overnight, and the reviews were mostly unfavourable.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Laxmii two stars and said, "#Laxmii lacks the punch, it clearly disappoints. #OneWordReview... #Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more!"

#OneWordReview...#Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/nLv0NJ1Sxp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2020

I was very Excited for this movie But Me after watching laxmii #LaxmiiReview

Totally time waste, Date Waste.

Ismai Hinduo ke Bare me Galat Bataya gaya hai or Muslim Aatche hote h aisa Dikhaya gaya h So Pls Guys if you agree with me then just Retweet ? #Laxmii #BoycottLaxmii pic.twitter.com/89u0RIHwC0 — Aикυ Sιиgн Rαʝρυт (@s1nghanku) November 9, 2020

Itni bakwas aur anti hindu movie.??? what happen to akshay ??#Laxmii — dhanesh singh (@dhaneshrnsingh) November 10, 2020

While some called it a total waste of time, others even said horror comedies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and Stree were much better. Many users even compared 'Laxmii' to the original Tamil film 'Kanchana'

There was quite a hype in the run-up to the release and Akshay fans were eagerly waiting for his delayed release this year, after theatres shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Laxmii is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of his Tamil film 'Kanchana'.