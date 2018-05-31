John Abraham has quashed the rumours of his fall out with Akshay Kumar. The Parmanu actor took to Twitter and rubbished the speculations with a touch of humour.

Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up :) Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu :)" John tweeted.

Soon Akshay also replied to his tweet, congratulating John for the success of Parmanu. "Absolutely So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :)"

Earlier, there were rumours that John and Akshay's friendship had suffered a crack after the latter had reportedly refused to support him in his legal battle with Prernaa Arora's KriRaj Entertainment. John had filed a case against Parmanu co-producers KriRaj Entertainment over the release of the film, for which he had reportedly sought Akshay's support.

But the actor had allegedly refused to help him in the issue and is said to have avoided John's calls too. As reported, Akshay did not entertain John's words because he shared a good rapport with Prernaa.

"Akshay had no complaints at all about his association with Prernaa. He saw no reason to join John's fight against her. Even otherwise, Akshay likes to keep away from spats and controversies as much as possible," Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source as saying.

Even John had expressed discontent at receiving no support from the industry during the tough time.

"Nobody came out to support me, nor did I expect anyone to do so. Everyone says, 'Thank God, it's not me.' I have cleaned up the mess for a lot of people. It was all because I had the guts to stand up for what is right, credible and honest," he had said during a press conference.

All these had led to the rumours that John is having a rift with Akshay, especially since the duo is considered to be very good friends.

Meanwhile, Parmanu has been running successfully at the box office. The film had an average start on Friday but word-of-mouth helped the popularity and picked up well over weekend. Maintaining a decent pace over the weekdays as well, Parmanu collected Rs 32.17 crore by the end of Wednesday.