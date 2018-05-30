It looks like John Abraham's tough times have shown him the real faces of people around him including his good friend Akshay Kumar. The actor was recently mired in a legal battle with Parmanu's co-producer Prernaa Arora. He has filed a criminal case against the producer and her company KriArj Entertainment, for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offenses committed under the Information Technology Act.

Though the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of John's banner JA Entertainment, ceasing the film's association with KriArj Entertainment, the actor, unfortunately, was left alone to fight his own battles. And not even his good friend Akshay Kumar came to support him in his time of need.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, when John was at loggerheads with Prernaa Arora over Parmanu, he reached out to Akshay Kumar seeking support. But the former reportedly refused to listen to John's grievances against Prernaa.

In fact, Akshay allegedly ignored John's phone calls as he didn't see any reason to go against Prernaa with whom he had collaborated for films like Rustom, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and PadMan. Here's what the source had to say:

When John was looking for support in his battle with Prernaa he immediately thought of Akshay who had collaborated with Prernaa over three films (Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman). John's association with Akshay goes back to almost a decade and he thought he would get complete support from Akshay.

The source further added, "Akshay had no complaints at all about his association with Prernaa. He saw no reason to join John's fight against her. Even otherwise, Akshay likes to keep away from spats and controversies as much as possible."

John, in a recent press conference, had said that he didn't get any support from his friends in Bollywood despite many filmmakers having run into trouble with Prernaa in the past. He had earlier said:

Nobody came out to support me, nor did I expect anyone to do so. Everyone says, 'Thank God, it's not me.' I have cleaned up the mess for a lot of people. It was all because I had the guts to stand up for what is right, credible and honest.

According to John, apart from the trouble he faced, the entire team of the project too had to face a tough time and felt demotivated at one point during the legal battle. And now Akshay's lack of support has left the actor quite upset and apparently sees it as a betrayal of trust.