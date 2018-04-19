Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for Kesari at Wai in Satara district, Maharashtra, has reportedly injured himself during shoot.

According to a Times Now report, the actor was shooting for the climax scene when he hurt his ribs. He has been advised to rest. However, given that Akshay is a dedicated actor, he reportedly refused to fly back to Mumbai despite a chopper being available on sets.

The report said that the PadMan actor would take the decision whether he should resume shooting on Thursday (April 19).

Kesari is based on The Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought by 21 Sikhs of the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on September 12, 1897, against 10,000 Afghans. The Sikhs — led by Havildar Ishar Singh — fought to death in the battle. Sikh military personnel commemorate the battle as Saragarhi Day on September 12.

Akshay plays the role of role of Havildar Ishar Singh and looks unrecognizable in traditional Sikh look in the first look picture that was out in January this year.

The female lead will be played by Parineeti Chopra. According to Mumbai Mirror, the stunts in the movie will be choreographed by Lawrence Woodward, who had worked on films like Mad Max: Fury Road. Hence, a lot of death-defying stunts are expected in the film.

Kesari was earlier supposed to be a joint production by Salman Khan and Karan Johar but the former backed out. And now, Akshay is co-producing the film with KJo.

Elated to share the news, Karan wrote on Twitter: "Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India 'The Battle of Saragarhi.' Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019."