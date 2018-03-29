Our favorite Bollywood actors appear in various characters in various movies. We recently saw Abhishek Bachchan pulling off the turbaned look for his new film and he looked awesome.

Let's look at the other stars who have rocked the turban:

1. Abhishek Bachchan

During the shoot for Abhishek's upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. He was spotted looking really handsome in a turban, looking really intense. He even shared a photo on his Instagram account.

2. Salman Khan

Salman Khan was seen playing a Sikh soldier in the 2008 movie Heroes, directed by Samir Karnik. Salman played the role of Balkar Singh, an Indian soldier who was killed in action. He carried the turban with immense grace and looked really good.

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn played a happy-go-lucky Sikh man in Son Of Sardaar, directed by Ashwini Dhir. He and Sonakshi Sinha — who played the role of a Sardaarni — looked delightful together.

4. Farhan Akhtar

With his to-die-for looks and acting skills, Farhan Akhtar looked really hot in a turban in the award-winning film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's well-known turbaned look from his movie Singh is Kinng won the hearts of the audience. He will return with a similar look in his upcoming film Kesari.

6. Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan has nailed every role that he has played, and his role as Umber Singh in Qassi is just another classic work of his. The movie's story revolves around Umber Singh's desire to have a son so he can continue the family legacy, and is set in the backdrop of the Partition. He has a very intense look, which is very suited for his role.

7. Saif Ali Khan

Saif played a Sardar in Love Aaj Kal as a young Rishi Kapoor, who talked about his love story. He looked really adorable in th turban.

8. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun played the role of a young "gabru" Sardar in Mubarakan directed by Anees Bazmee, and it sat really well with his real "gabru" persona.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

This legendary actor played a Sardar in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Amitabh Bachchan looked classy as ever. He played the character of Major General Amarjeet Singh and rocked the turban and the beard.

10. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looked really handsome in the Sardar-next-door look in Rocket Singh, directed by Shimit Amin.

11. Ayushmann Khurana

We have seen Ayushmann Khurana playing a lot of spirited Punjabi roles, and he looked absolutely dashing in a turban as the groom in Vicky Donor.

. 12. . Aamir Khan

Not in movies, but Aamir Khan pulled off the turban look in a Tata sky advertisement. He is known for being a perfectionist, and he didn't look anything less.

13. Ranvir Singh

Ranvir Singh looked too cute in a Makemytrip advertisement.