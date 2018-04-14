The National award-winning actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in a brand new avatar in Anurag Singh's Kesari. The period drama also stars Parineeti Chopra. On the occasion of Baisakhi, Akshay Kumar shared a still from this film, wishing everyone.

In the picture, Akshay looks really fascinating as he looks intently at the onset of the dawn. Akshay had worked hard to transform himself for the role and he looks majestic.

Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove!! Hasde vasde raho!! pic.twitter.com/y12XjvN247 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 14, 2018

"...It is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me," the PadMan actor told PTI much before the shooting of the Kesari. "So I am very excited about it (Kesari)."

Mumbai Mirror had earlier reported that the makers of the Kesari were roping in Lawrence Woodward, who was the stunt coordinator of Oscar-winning films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge, to choreograph the action sequences.

"Lawrence has already met the makers on his last visit to Mumbai and will be returning in December to start prep with Akshay. Kesari is heavy on action and Lawrence will be training the actor in sword-fighting besides rehearsing for other action sequences, which also includes hand-to-hand combat. They start shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Wai, a town in Satara district where huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts, as well as a village, will be erected and then later at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh," said a source close to the development to Mumbai Mirror.



Akshay will also appear in Reema Kagti's Gold, also starring Mouni Roy and others.