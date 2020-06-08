A Bollywood movie is not just known for its well-written scripts and storyline, but the characters in the film and who played that role is what makes it memorable. Many actors have been known and remembered for some of the iconic roles they played on silver- screen.

From Amjad khan's iconic role as Gabbar Singh to Aamir Khan's popular comic role as Rancho, these are the characters who will always be remembered because of the actor who played it. But, since we know that Bollywood is quite unpredictable these roles were not offered to these actors in the first place.

On that note, here's a list of 10 superhit roles that would have looked very different if it had stuck to its first choices for leads.

Sanjay Dutt - Hera Pheri

The cult classic movie 'Hera Pheri' has made a special place in our hearts. And one cannot imagine Hera Pheri without the mind-blowing chemistry of the trio Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Surprisingly, Sunil was not the actual choice for the film. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala wanted Sanjay Dutt to do this role but Sanju had to leave the film because he had to attend the court proceedings regularly and he could only do night scenes.

Salman Khan - Kal Ho Na Ho

The heartbreaking love story of Aman in 'Kal Ho Na Ho' is still fresh in our minds and will always be in our hearts. No doubt Shah Rukh Khan did quite a justice to the role of Aman in the movie.

But did you know that Shah Rukh had suggested Salman Khan's name to Karan Johar as the latter was dealing with a back injury at that time? But, both Karan and Nikhil Advani denied saying that Kal Ho Naa Ho will be made only if SRK works in it.

Salman was in fact offered the role of Saif Ali Khan in the movie, but Bhaijaan rejected the role as he did not want to do a supportive role in any movie after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Tabu and Irrfan Khan - Badhai Ho

Both Tabu and Irrfan Khan are known for their realistic and method acting. Hence, both were offered the role of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the elderly couple who find out they would be turning parents for the third time in the 2018 blockbuster comedy film Badhaai Ho.

However, Tabu and Irrfan denied the roles as they thought it would be perfect if they opted for someone slightly older so that when people see the mother's character getting pregnant, there's this disbelief and so Tabu herself suggested the role to be offered to Neena Gupta.

Akshay Kumar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

It must-have hit Akshay Kumar real bad when he denied playing the most iconic roles in Indian cinema of Milkha Singh.

Yes, Farhan Akhtar was not the first pick for the movie Instead, it was Akshay who was first approached. He rejected the offer because he was busy with Kambakkht Ishq and Tees Maar Khan. Well, hard luck Akshay Kumar.

Kareena Kapoor - Queen

Kangana Ranaut got a lot of recognition and appreciation for her role Rani in the movie 'Queen'. The actress won a National Award after Queen ruled the box office. To everyone's utter shock the role was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor since she did a bang on performance as Geet in Jab We Met, makers thought she would do justice to Rani's role too.

But, Bebo denied to do the role and later told TOI, "I feel honoured and glad to give work to other people. I hope they become stars as I have rejected big films (sic)."

Raj Kapoor - Anand

The iconic star in a cult classic movie would have been a treat to watch. Anand is one of the most loved movies of Indian cinema with dialogues people still can't forget.

The role of Anand was initially offered to Raj Kapoor but eventually landed with Rajesh Khanna. It is, in fact, said that Anand's character was inspired by Raj Kapoor who was sick then and the rest is history!

Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor - Ram Leela

Since it was on the sets of Ram Leela that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story started blooming, it seems that they were destined to be together, thanks to Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for rejecting Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was probably some kind of divine intervention by the two ladies.

However, the actresses regret it still, Kareena told The Indian Express, "I confess that I'm mad. There have been times when I've signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan - 3 Idiots

The story of 3 Idiots turned out to be a big blockbuster movie which was actually supposed to be featuring Shah Rukh Khan in its lead role as Rancho.

However, Rancho landed in the laps of the man who can undergo any kind of transformation. Aamir Khan slips into characters like no other could have pulled off. A few years after the film, even SRK labelled himself as the 'fourth idiot' for not taking on the role

Kangana Ranaut - Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan just nailed the role of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. It was one of her best roles which also won her various National Awards.

But, it's a fact that Silk's role was actually offered to Kangana Ranaut which she turned off for 'Tanu Weds Manu'. However, ideally, it should not bother Kangana as even Tanu Weds Manu was a Blockbuster movie as well.

Irrfan Khan - Dangal

The initial concept of Dangal was written for Irrfan Khan since, during the writing phase, the makers of the movie visualised Dangal as a small film and they knew they needed a method actor to play Mahavir Phogat.

The character needed to be shown physically transforming over decades ageing and gaining weight, and the actor who they thought could pull it off best was Irrfan Khan. But, the role was never ever taken to Irrfan Khan and eventually was pitched to Aamir Khan.