The Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities comes every year with 100 celebrities who had the most profitable year from around the world. One can imagine it's hard to make it onto the list, and the competition is stiff. However, Akshay Kumar did make it.

Akshay Kumar is well-known as one of India's highest-earning entertainers. However, with the Fores List, we get a sense of how much highest-earning constitutes. Moreover, he's the only Indian celebrity on the list. Not just for 2020 but in 2019 too.

Akshay Kumar makes it the Fobes 100 list of highest-paid celebrities

Akshay Kumar has set a standard that's hard to beat, not only in acting but in earning as an actor as well. It has been a known fact in the industry that Akshay gets the highest amount for endorsements and does the most films in a year.

The Forbes100 list of highest-paid celebrities around the globe is released every year. Compared to 2019 though there has been a $200 million drop in 2020 in the combined earnings of all the top celebrities, owing to the pandemic. This list is usually compiled with all the richest celebrities from various professions including musicians, actors, comedians, athletes, and authors.

Bollywood's Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity on the list at the 52nd spot, his earnings amount to $48.5 million. In fact, he beat celebrities like Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. This owes to the fact that the actor does numerous different things apart from acting, he has endorsements, his own production house, and is also going to be seen in a web series The End. In 2019, Akshay Kumar was ranked at the 33rd spot with $40.5 million.

Salman Khan dropped off the list in 2019 and Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. Kylie Jenner though has taken the 1st spot on 2020 list with earnings amounting to $590 million. Way to give all of us a complex.