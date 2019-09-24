Let's take a look at the most popular jamai rajas of Bollywood who got married into some of the most famous Bollywood families.

Akshay Kumar: After dating Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar found love in the arms of Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle is the daughter of late Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Akshay and Twinkle have two children - Aarav and Nitara.

Saif Ali Khan: After a bitter divorce with Amrita Singh and a fling with Italian model Rosa, Saif Ali Khan fell in love with Kareena Kapoor. The duo tied the knot in Mumbai on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena have a lovely son Taimur Ali Khan, who is one of the most famous celeb kids in the country today. Saif Ali Khan is the damaad of the first family of Bollywood - Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Kunal Kemmu: Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. Kunal is the son-in-law of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay Devgn tied the knot with Kajol in a close-knit ceremony. Ajay is the son-in-law of veteran actress Tanuja and late Shomu Mukherjee. Ajay and Kajol have two children – Nysa and Yug.

Aayush Sharma: Salim Khan and Helen's daughter Arpita Khan found love in the arms of actor and model Aayush Sharma. Aayush tied the knot with Arpita in a grand and exquisite ceremony at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. The couple has a son named Ahil and Arpita Khan and Aayush are expecting the arrival of their second baby soon.

Apart from them, Dhanush is married into an influential family. Dhanush's wife Aishwarya is the daughter of veteran actor Rajinikanth. Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor is married to Amitabh Bachchan's niece Naina Bachchan. Fardeen Khan is married to Mumtaz's daughter Natasha. Kumar Gaurav is married to Sunil Dutt and Nargis' daughter Namrata Dutt.