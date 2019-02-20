Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna had gotten into a major controversy in 2009 when the duo had allegedly indulged in an "obscene" act during a fashion show.

Akshay was walking down the ramp at Lakme Fashion Show during which he had suddenly stopped in front of his wife, who was sitting on the front row, and asked her to unbutton his jeans. Twinkle first hesitated but later obliged to perform the act.

The video had gone viral, and had created a huge hullaballoo. While the audience at the event cheered at Akshay and his wife's act, many had found it to be obscene.

So much so that a case was filed against the couple by a city-based social activist on charges of obscenity in public. Twinkle and Akshay were even arrested by the police, but they were immediately released on bail.

Akshay, his wife and organisers of the event were charged under IPC section 294. Well, it certainly must have been an embarrassing episode for the star couple.

On the work front, Akshay who was last seen playing a cameo in Simmba, will appear on the big screen with the movie Kesari. Based on a historic real-life battle, the movie is one of the most anticipated films this year.