Akshay Kumar has reacted to the video of as Maharishi Valmiki for a film doing the rounds. Akshay has called the video "fake" and added that it is "AI generated". For the last few days, a video of Khiladi Kumar dressed as what the trailer called it to be "Maharishi Valmiki" had been doing the rounds. The video had generated mixed reactions on social media with some sections even slamming the actor for playing the mythological character.

Valmiki trailer fake

"I have recently come across some Al-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using Al," he wrote on social media.

Akshay also slammed news channel for picking it up as "news" without verifying the details. "What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative Al. I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information," he concluded.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of 'Jolly LLB 3'. The actor shared screen space with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the film. The legal comedy-drama has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and is the third part in the franchise after – Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay on Jolly LLB 3

Recently on 'Aap Ki Adaalat', the 'Housefull' actor was asked if such courtroom comedy-dramas put lawyers in a bad light. "I highly respect the judiciary. What is depicted in the movie reflects what happens in some lower courts. These are small matters, which our writer-director Subhash Kapoor has scripted," Kumar had said.

"In Part One and Part Two, similar complaints were made, but they were retracted after watching the film," he had reasoned.